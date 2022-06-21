Starving civilians is an ancient military tactic, but today it's a war crime in Ukraine, Yemen, Tigray and elsewhere
By Tom Dannenbaum, Associate Professor of International Law, Tufts University
Alex De Waal, Research Professor and Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Daniel Maxwell, Henry J. Leir Professor in Food Security, Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, Tufts University
Countries have used starvation as a war strategy for centuries, historically without being prosecuted. Three experts on hunger and humanitarian relief call for holding perpetrators accountable.
