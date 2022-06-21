Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Performing faith: more young Indonesian Christians play traditional music to express their religious identity

By Marzanna Poplawska, Ph.D. in Ethnomusicology, University of Warsaw
In a country where Christians are a minority, understanding how religious groups use traditional arts and music to convey their faith and identity is important to preserve their cultural legacy.The Conversation


