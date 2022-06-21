Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newcomers to Canada are supportive of Indigenous Peoples and reconciliation

By Andrew Parkin, Sessional Lecturer, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, University of Toronto
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Research Excellence Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Seyda Ece Aytac, PhD Candidate, Policy Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
Public education about Canada’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples is an important component of the process of reconciliation.

Knowing the history can better help citizens understand current challenges and equip them with the tools to work respectfully with Indigenous Peoples to build a better future, in keeping with the section on “education for reconciliation” in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report.

Much of this public education occurs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is Migaloo ... dead? As climate change transforms the ocean, the iconic white humpback has been missing for two years
~ At Ngununggula, the Southern Highlands new regional gallery, audiences come face-to-face with uneasy contemporary art
~ Final Senate results: Labor, the Greens and David Pocock will have a majority of senators
~ Plagiarism, John Hughes’ The Dogs and the ethical responsibilities of the novelist
~ How the early childhood learning and care system works (and doesn't work) – it will take some fixing
~ 'Bet you're on the list': how criticising 'smart weapons' got me banned from Russia
~ Australia should not overstate the threat of China in the Pacific, and mend relationships in the region
~ The world's affluent must start eating local food to tackle the climate crisis, new research shows
~ Ontario's child-care agreement is poised to fail low-income children and families
~ Peer review: Can this critical step in the publication of science research be kinder?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter