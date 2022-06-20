Peer review: Can this critical step in the publication of science research be kinder?
By Catherine Clase, Professor of Medicine, Epidemiologist, Physician, McMaster University
Josee Bouchard, Nephrologist, Professor of Medicine, Université de Montréal
Manish M Sood, Physician, Professor of Medicine, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Rachel Holden, Professor of Medicine, Queen's University, Ontario
Sunny Hartwig, Associate Professor, University of Prince Edward Island
Peer review of research sounds like it should be a conversation between equals. Instead, it can be patronizing, demanding and simply unkind. A group of journal editors thinks this should change.
