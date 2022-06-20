Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN sustainable development goals failing to have meaningful impact, our research warns

By Frank Biermann, Professor of Global Sustainability Governance, Utrecht University
Share this article
In September 2015, leaders from 193 countries gathered in the UN assembly hall in New York to plan nothing less than “transforming our world”. This was the birth of the sustainable development goals, which aimed to “free the human race from the tyranny of poverty and want and to heal and secure our planet”.

There are 17 sustainable development goals, or SDGs, encompassing 169 more detailed targets and over 200 measures of progress. There is almost nothing that the UN does not seek…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ontario's child-care agreement is poised to fail low-income children and families
~ Peer review: Can this critical step in the publication of science research be kinder?
~ Shovel-ready but not shovel-worthy: how COVID-19 infrastructure projects missed the opportunity to transform the way we live
~ In an energy crisis, every watt counts. So yes, turning off your dishwasher can make a difference
~ Growing up in a disadvantaged neighbourhood can change kids' brains – and their reactions
~ Is Migaloo... dead? As climate change transforms the ocean, the iconic white humpback has been missing for two years
~ The RBA's pre-COVID failure to cut interest rates faster may have cost as much as 270,000 jobs
~ 'Greatest transformation of early education in a generation'? Well, that depends on qualified, supported and thriving staff
~ Timber shortages look set to delay home building into 2023. These 4 graphs show why
~ 'Getting onto the wait list is a battle in itself': insiders on what it takes to get social housing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter