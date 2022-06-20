Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Online sessions with therapy dogs can help students feel less stressed

By John-Tyler Binfet, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia
Therapy dogs are a proven support for students experiencing high levels of stress. During the pandemic, in-person encounters were less possible, but virtual sessions also recorded an improvement.The Conversation


