Human Rights Observatory

France's political order shaken to its core following shocking parliamentary election results

By Mathias Bernard, Historien, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
The results of the legislative elections resulted in a historic record of seats for the RN and an even greater polarisation of political life within the National Assembly itself.The Conversation


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -


