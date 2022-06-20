Sex workers in Nigeria deserve fair treatment from the media
By Nathan Oguche Emmanuel, Lecturer/Researcher, Department of Mass Communication,, National Open University of Nigeria
Gever Verlumun Celestine, Lecturer in Mass Communications, University of Nigeria
Hashim Muhammad Suleiman, Lecturer in Mass Communication, Ahmadu Bello University
In most African societies today, social, cultural, economic and political forces continually place women in the back seat. While there is much focus on the physical abuse of women, there are other ways through which abuses are sustained. One is how the media represent the realities of sex work and sex workers.
The term ‘sex work’ (derogatorily known as prostitution) was coined by Carol Leigh as a means of creating “an atmosphere of tolerance within and outside…
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 20, 2022