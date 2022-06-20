Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blue light: what we do and don't know about the damage it causes our skin

By Karl Lawrence, Post Doctoral Researcher, Photobiology, King's College London
Take a wander down the skincare aisle of any health and beauty retailer and you’ll be met with a bewildering array of creams and sprays, promising to protect you from various threats to your skin.

You might have noticed skincare companies claiming their products can protect you from the effects of blue light. If you hadn’t thought about blue light before, you’d be forgiven for worrying about whether you should be concerned.

First you need to understand what blue light is.

Visible light accounts for 50% of the sunlight spectrum and, as the name suggests, it’s…The Conversation


