Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supporting women with mental ill-health in pregnancy and after birth: lessons from South Africa

By Simone Honikman, Director of the Perinatal Mental Health Project; Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Women in low- and middle-income countries experience high levels of common mental disorders – anxiety and depression – during pregnancy and the first year after birth. The prevalence is estimated at nearly 20%, and is higher among women who are marginalised.

If left untreated, these conditions lead to profound suffering and have disabling impacts for income generation, caregiving and health seeking. Women with mental health conditions are particularly…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


