Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Today is not my day': how Russia's journalists, writers and artists are turning silence into speech

By Jacob Edmond, Professor of English, University of Otago
In Russia, a draconian censorship regime makes open dissent impossible. But people are finding ingenious ways to express their opposition to the war in Ukraine.The Conversation


