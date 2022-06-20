Swapping stamp duty for land tax would push down house prices but push up apartment prices, new modelling finds
By Jason Nassios, Associate Professor, Centre of Policy Studies, Victoria University
James Giesecke, Professor, Centre of Policy Studies and the Impact Project, Victoria University
Economists have long advocated replacing stamp duty with land tax. We find that the implications for housing prices depends on whether you own a house or an apartment.
