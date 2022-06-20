Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A New Pacific Reset? Why NZ must prioritise climate change and labour mobility

By Robert Scollay, Honorary Associate Professor of Economics, University of Auckland
The frequent use of the term “shared values” to describe developments in the Pacific tends to obscure a distinct shift in New Zealand and Australian relations with their Pacific partners over the past two decades.

This shift has seen a move away from ready acceptance by Pacific nations of policy prescriptions reflecting “developed country” priorities, towards a greater insistence on New Zealand and Australian support for policies generated by those Pacific partners themselves.

