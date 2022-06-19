How are PhD students meant to survive on two-thirds of the minimum wage?
By Nathan Garland, Lecturer in Applied Mathematics and Physics, Griffith University
Shaun Belward, Associate Dean Learning and Teaching, College of Science & Engineering, James Cook University
PhD students draw on their specialised and advanced skills to make a vital contribution to Australian research. Putting them on an income that’s below the poverty line doesn’t reflect their value.
