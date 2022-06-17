Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pacific islands: an unexpected new dimension to power struggles between US and China

By Sue Farran, Reader of Law, Newcastle University
Share this article
The island states of the Pacific – from large Papua New Guinea to the smaller island state of Tuvalu – find themselves in a newly influential position as the west and China battle for their strategic backing.

Their negotiating strength may give them more power to attract international aid to tackle the biggest threat to the region – climate change.

Failing to keep global warming to below a 1.5°C increase is likely to mean the Pacific island nations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ British farmers are being offered a lump sum payment to leave the industry – but at what cost to agriculture?
~ Cricket: what happens when an elite player like England's Jonny Bairstow is 'in the zone'
~ The latest Bank of England rate rise won't do much to tackle inflation - here's what could work
~ Who's at risk of being kidnapped in Nigeria?
~ Ukraine war: Russia's military campaign hindered by the rivers in Donbas
~ Why Putin's policy towards Ukraine has strong parallels to Stalin's post WWII plan for Germany
~ Wiccan celebration of summer solstice is a reminder that change, as expressed in nature, is inevitable
~ Is a major recession unavoidable? Three economists give their views
~ The history of Southern Baptists shows they have not always opposed abortion
~ Go glammas! How older people are turning to TikTok to dispel myths about ageing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter