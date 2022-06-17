Tolerance.ca
Wiccan celebration of summer solstice is a reminder that change, as expressed in nature, is inevitable

By Helen A. Berger, Affliate Scholar at the Women's Studies Research Center, Brandeis University
Summer solstice, a time when the northern hemisphere will experience the maximum hours of sunlight, takes place on June 21 – and will be celebrated by followers of Wicca, a form of contemporary Paganism, with a holiday known as Litha.

On this day the North Pole is at its greatest tilt toward the sun, creating the longest day and the official beginning of summer. As a sociologist of religion whose research has focused on contemporary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


