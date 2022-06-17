Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Archie Battersbee: how the court reached its conclusion in this tragic case

By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
London’s high court has heard the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who suffered severe brain damage after an accident at his home in Southend, Essex, in early April.

On Monday, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded that Archie was brain dead and that treatment should cease. His parents disagree and are planning an


© The Conversation -


