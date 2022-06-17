A $15 billion promise of universal access to preschool: is this the game-changer for Aussie kids?
By Wendy Boyd, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
Michelle M. Neumann, Associate Professor in Early Childhood Education, Literacy and Digital Technology, Southern Cross University
The two biggest states have jointly committed to a huge investment in early childhood education and learning over the next decade. But delivering high-quality universal preschool access won’t be easy.
- Thursday, June 16, 2022