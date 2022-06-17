Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A $15 billion promise of universal access to preschool: is this the game-changer for Aussie kids?

By Wendy Boyd, Associate Professor, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
Michelle M. Neumann, Associate Professor in Early Childhood Education, Literacy and Digital Technology, Southern Cross University
Share this article
The two biggest states have jointly committed to a huge investment in early childhood education and learning over the next decade. But delivering high-quality universal preschool access won’t be easy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What's a grid, anyway? Making sense of the complex beast that is Australia's electricity network
~ Respect Rights in Monkeypox Response
~ European Union: Prioritize Rights in Egypt Meetings
~ In the new Disney Pixar movie Lightyear, time gets bendy. Is time travel real, or just science fiction?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on the unprecedented energy crisis
~ More diversity can help solve twin problems of early childhood staff shortages and families missing out
~ More funds for aged care won't make it future-proof. 4 key strategies for sustainable growth
~ Marles shifts tone on China at defence summit – but the early days of government are easiest
~ VIDEO: Albanese holds his first National Cabinet
~ US: Groups Ask Biden to Create Commission to Study Reparations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter