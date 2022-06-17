Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What's a grid, anyway? Making sense of the complex beast that is Australia's electricity network

By Katja Ignatieva, Associate Professor, UNSW Sydney
What is the electricity grid and how does it work? How are energy supply and prices determined? An expert breaks down a few of the terms and ideas underpinning Australia’s energy crisis.The Conversation


