Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Respect Rights in Monkeypox Response

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A nurse holds one of the tests for monkeypox at the Hospital Ramón y Cajal, May 30, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.    © 2022 Carlos Luján/Europa Press via AP (New York) – Governments should work with affected communities to promote accurate, non-stigmatizing information about monkeypox and make testing and treatment widely accessible, Human Rights Watch said today. As hundreds of cases are reported in Europe and North America, health authorities should draw on lessons from effective management in Africa, and prioritize global availability of vaccines, tests, and treatments.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What's a grid, anyway? Making sense of the complex beast that is Australia's electricity network
~ European Union: Prioritize Rights in Egypt Meetings
~ A $15 billion promise of universal access to preschool: is this the game-changer for Aussie kids?
~ In the new Disney Pixar movie Lightyear, time gets bendy. Is time travel real, or just science fiction?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tony Wood on the unprecedented energy crisis
~ More diversity can help solve twin problems of early childhood staff shortages and families missing out
~ More funds for aged care won't make it future-proof. 4 key strategies for sustainable growth
~ Marles shifts tone on China at defence summit – but the early days of government are easiest
~ VIDEO: Albanese holds his first National Cabinet
~ US: Groups Ask Biden to Create Commission to Study Reparations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter