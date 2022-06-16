Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's at stake as Colombians choose between Trump-like populist and leftist former guerrilla for president

By Agustin Lao-Montes, Associate Professor of Sociology & Afro-American Studies, UMass Amherst
Colombians go to the polls on June 19 to elect a new president. The vote comes at a delicate time in the country’s politics.The Conversation


