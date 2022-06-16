Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
When health care goes wrong: It’s time for transparency in patient safety

By Fiona MacDonald, Assistant Professor, Political Science, University of Northern British Columbia
Allison Kooijman, Patient Safety Advocate and PhD Student, Faculty of Health and Social Development, School of Nursing, University of British Columbia
Carolyn Canfield, Citizen-patient and Adjunct Professor, UBC Department of Family Practice, University of British Columbia
Nelly Oelke, Associate professor, School of Nursing, University of British Columbia
Robert Robson, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, McMaster University
Patient safety incidents were already a leading cause of death in Canada. With that crisis converging with the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care is being pushed to a breaking point.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


