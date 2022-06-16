Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Feminist and LGBT Rights Activist on Trial in Russia

By Human Rights Watch
A prosecutor has called for Russian activist Yulia Tsvetkova to serve three years and two months in prison during a closed trial over absurd “pornography” charges. Click to expand Image Yulia Tsvetkova. © 2022 Private The activist from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in Russia’s Far East, promotes women’s rights, and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in Russia. The charges against Yulia are connected to the public group she administered on social media to share body positive artwork depicting female anatomy. During the 31 months investigation and trial, authorities…


Read complete article

