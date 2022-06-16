Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine Recap: European leaders gather to urge peace

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
Share this article
Three European leaders took the train today to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky. The visit has been billed as a “symbolic joint trip to show their support for Ukraine”, but there will have been pressure on the Ukrainian president to indicate what it might take on the part of him and his people to meaningfully engage in peace negotiations with Russia.

We’re seeing increased reports that many in Europe think Ukraine should be ready to concede at least…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Restoring native predators can control invasive species – if they pass these tests
~ 6 ways fathers can share love and connection with their babies, preschoolers and young children
~ Your past is my present – how Volodymyr Zelenskyy uses history
~ Afghanistan: Taliban must immediately stop unlawful killings and arbitrary arrests in Panjshir
~ Mali: New eye-witness testimony describes killings and mass displacement amid surge in violence in Menaka
~ I/OPT: Quash flawed conviction of aid worker Mohammed al-Halabi
~ Ukraine war: five issues that could help kickstart peace talks as European leaders head to Kyiv
~ Eco-friendly tech comes with its own environmental costs: that's why it's vital to cut energy demand now
~ Grattan on Friday: Everything, it seems, is conspiring to test the Albanese government
~ When texts suddenly stop: Why people ghost on social media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter