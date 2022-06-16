Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: five issues that could help kickstart peace talks as European leaders head to Kyiv

By Neophytos Loizides, Professor in International Conflict Analysis, University of Kent
Share this article
As the leaders of France, Germany and Italy arrive in Kyiv and the EU prepares to rule on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, there is renewed focus on what the country’s western neighbours see as the quickest and easiest route to peace. New polling reported in The Times newspaper has revealed that most Europeans would be ready to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban must immediately stop unlawful killings and arbitrary arrests in Panjshir
~ Mali: New eye-witness testimony describes killings and mass displacement amid surge in violence in Menaka
~ I/OPT: Quash flawed conviction of aid worker Mohammed al-Halabi
~ Eco-friendly tech comes with its own environmental costs: that's why it's vital to cut energy demand now
~ Grattan on Friday: Everything, it seems, is conspiring to test the Albanese government
~ When texts suddenly stop: Why people ghost on social media
~ Summer reading: 5 books on the joys and challenges of LGBTQ teen and young adult life
~ Coastal gentrification in Puerto Rico is displacing people and damaging mangroves and wetlands
~ Babies don't come with instruction manuals, so here are 5 tips for picking a parenting book
~ How math and language can combine to map the globe and create strong passwords, using the power of 3 random words
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter