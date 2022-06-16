Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Babies don't come with instruction manuals, so here are 5 tips for picking a parenting book

By Denise Bodman, Principal Lecturer in Social and Family Dynamics, Arizona State University
Bethany Bustamante Van Vleet, Principal Lecturer in Family and Human Development, Arizona State University
Being a parent can be tricky, and many turn to parenting guides for help in figuring out what to do. Two human development scholars have tips for picking a book that will be useful for you.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


