How math and language can combine to map the globe and create strong passwords, using the power of 3 random words

By Mary Lynn Reed, Professor of Mathematics, Rochester Institute of Technology
It’s hard to imagine that three random words have the power to both map the globe and keep your private data secure. The secret behind this power is just a little bit of math.

What3words is an app and web-based service that provides a geographic reference for every 3-meter-by-3-meter square on Earth using three random words. If your brain operates more naturally in the English measurement system, 3 meters is about 9.8 feet. So, you could think of them as roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot squares, which is about the size of a small home…The Conversation


