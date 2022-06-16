Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Chun Shen, Postdoctoral research fellow, Fudan University
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence, Fudan University
Why do we get a buzz from being in large groups at festivals, jubilees and other public events? According to the social brain hypothesis, it’s because the human brain specifically evolved to support social interactions. Studies have shown that belonging to a group can lead to improved wellbeing and increased satisfaction with life.
Unfortunately though, many people are lonely or socially isolated. And if the human brain really did evolve for social interaction, we should expect this to affect it…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 16, 2022