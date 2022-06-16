Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want a solution for the energy crisis gripping Australia's east? Look west

By Tina Soliman Hunter, Professor of Energy and Natural Resources Law, Macquarie University
Madeline Taylor, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie University
The energy crisis is hitting the east coast hard. But Western Australia is sailing through – because of government intervention in the market.The Conversation


