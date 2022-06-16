Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Goodbye Internet Explorer. You won't be missed (but your legacy will be remembered)

By Mohiuddin Ahmed, Lecturer of Computing & Security, Edith Cowan University
M Imran Malik, Cyber Security Researcher, Edith Cowan University
Paul Haskell-Dowland, Professor of Cyber Security Practice, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
Explorer came at the dawn of the public internet. For millions of people, it will always be their first experience of the World Wide Web.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Did a giant radio telescope in China just discover aliens? Not so FAST...
~ 5 policy decisions from recent history that led to today's energy crisis
~ Africa: End Rights Abuses Against Girls
~ Australia: Prioritize Rights at Home, Abroad
~ First Nations mothers are more likely to die during childbirth. More First Nations midwives could close this gap
~ The teal independents want to hold government to account. That starts with high-quality information
~ A new Treaty Authority between First Peoples and the Victorian government is a vital step towards a treaty
~ Who really gets fired over social media posts? We studied hundreds of cases to find out
~ Building bridges between scientific and Indigenous knowledge
~ Brazil: Authorities must guarantee transparency and respect for human rights in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter