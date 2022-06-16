Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: End Rights Abuses Against Girls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 16-year-old girl who is pregnant stands in the hallway of her residence in Mbare township in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi (Nairobi) – African governments should not tolerate or legally permit child marriage, denial of education, or other human rights abuses against girls, Human Rights Watch said today on the African Union’s Day of the African Child. The 2022 theme is “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children.” African governments should adopt stronger measures to protect girls from practices that violate their rights.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


