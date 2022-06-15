Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building bridges between scientific and Indigenous knowledge

By Carole Lévesque, Professeure titulaire, INRS, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Share this article
The DIALOG network forms a bridge between scientific and Indigenous knowledge. It renews the relationship between the university and the Indigenous world, which has for too long been one-sided.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Brazil: Authorities must guarantee transparency and respect for human rights in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
~ UN Chief Should Name Bold Rights Advocate to Succeed Bachelet
~ Ukraine: Russian Landmine Use Endangers Civilians
~ Why the St. Lawrence estuary is running out of breath
~ High fossil fuel prices are good for the planet – here’s how to keep them high while avoiding riots or hurting the poor
~ Quantifying the effects of Bolsonaro’s dismal management of the Covid-19 pandemic
~ Juneteenth celebrates just one of the United States’ 20 emancipation days – and the history of how emancipated people were kept unfree needs to be remembered, too
~ Privacy violations undermine the trustworthiness of the Tim Hortons brand
~ How mindfulness and dance can stimulate a part of the brain that can improve mental health
~ A clinical psychiatrist reveals how Indian women in Australia experience family violence – and how to combat it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter