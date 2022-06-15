Quantifying the effects of Bolsonaro’s dismal management of the Covid-19 pandemic
By François Roubaud, Économiste, statisticien, directeur de recherche à l’IRD et membre de l’UMR LEDa - DIAL, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Mireille Razafindrakoto, Directeur de recherche IRD, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Research confirms that Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, bears heavy responsibility for the death toll in his country, at every wave of the pandemic.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 15, 2022