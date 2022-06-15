Tolerance.ca
Which flu shot should I choose? And what are cell-based and 'adjuvanted' vaccines?

By Tin Fei Sim, Senior Lecturer, Curtin Medical School, Curtin University
If you’re over 65, you’ll likely get an immune-boosting flu shot. And there are options for those who don’t want a vaccine made with eggs – though the standard shots are safe for those with allergies.The Conversation


© The Conversation


