Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK inflation: how experts pick goods to track price changes and what it says about UK consumers

By Robert O'Neill, Teaching Focused Lecturer in Econometrics, University of Manchester
Share this article
The rich history of UK consumer culture has been captured in the composition of the ‘basket of goods’ used to measure inflation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Moms in Protoemics' aims to bring together a community for supporting mothers in STEM
~ Why you shouldn't be afraid of critical race theory — Podcast
~ Canada shouldn't be smug about gun violence — it's a growing problem here, too
~ Ukraine: most people refuse to compromise on territory, but willingness to make peace depends on their war experiences – new survey
~ Conversation Insights wins journalism award for climate coverage
~ Is Google’s LaMDA conscious? A philosopher's view
~ Rwanda deportations: what is the European Court of Human Rights, and why did it stop the UK flight from taking off?
~ Tanzania: Halt brutal security operation in Loliondo
~ Understanding India’s Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 2022
~ Equality for transgender Ukrainians: A long way to go, now complicated by the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter