Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Moms in Protoemics' aims to bring together a community for supporting mothers in STEM

By Jennifer Geddes-McAlister, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology, University of Guelph
Moms in Protoemics hopes to ensure a sustainable and productive international community of expertly trained scientists, coupled with the necessary resources and tools to balance motherhood.The Conversation


