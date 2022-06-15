Is Google’s LaMDA conscious? A philosopher's view
By Benjamin Curtis, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy and Ethics, Nottingham Trent University
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
LaMDA is Google’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Blake Lemoine, a Google AI engineer, has claimed it is sentient. He’s been put on leave after publishing his conversations with LaMDA.
If Lemoine’s claims are true, it would be a milestone in the history of humankind and technological development.
Google strongly denies…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 15, 2022