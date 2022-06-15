Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Google’s LaMDA conscious? A philosopher's view

By Benjamin Curtis, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy and Ethics, Nottingham Trent University
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Share this article
LaMDA is Google’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Blake Lemoine, a Google AI engineer, has claimed it is sentient. He’s been put on leave after publishing his conversations with LaMDA.

If Lemoine’s claims are true, it would be a milestone in the history of humankind and technological development.

Google strongly deniesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK inflation: how experts pick goods to track price changes and what it says about UK consumers
~ 'Moms in Protoemics' aims to bring together a community for supporting mothers in STEM
~ Why you shouldn't be afraid of critical race theory — Podcast
~ Canada shouldn't be smug about gun violence — it's a growing problem here, too
~ Ukraine: most people refuse to compromise on territory, but willingness to make peace depends on their war experiences – new survey
~ Conversation Insights wins journalism award for climate coverage
~ Rwanda deportations: what is the European Court of Human Rights, and why did it stop the UK flight from taking off?
~ Tanzania: Halt brutal security operation in Loliondo
~ Understanding India’s Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 2022
~ Equality for transgender Ukrainians: A long way to go, now complicated by the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter