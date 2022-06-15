Tolerance.ca
Galleries continue to erase women artists in their blockbuster exhibitions

By Eliza Goodpasture, PhD candidate in the History of Art, University of York
The National Gallery’s reliance on outdated, male-dominated art history is a failure of its duty as a steward of the British public’s art collectionThe Conversation


