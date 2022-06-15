If you're renting, chances are your home is cold. With power prices soaring, here's what you can do to keep warm
By Cynthia Faye Isley, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Lyrian Daniel, Senior lecturer, University of Adelaide
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
It’s been unusually cold, and energy prices are soaring. That spells trouble for the quarter of Australians who have very cold homes.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 15, 2022