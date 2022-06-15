Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If you're renting, chances are your home is cold. With power prices soaring, here's what you can do to keep warm

By Cynthia Faye Isley, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Lyrian Daniel, Senior lecturer, University of Adelaide
Trivess Moore, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Share this article
It’s been unusually cold, and energy prices are soaring. That spells trouble for the quarter of Australians who have very cold homes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cybersecurity in the Pacific: how island nations are building their online defences
~ Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys say they use facial recognition for 'loss prevention'. An expert explains what it might mean for you
~ ACT releases Australian-first draft law to protect intersex children from irreversible medical harm
~ Myanmar: The Rohingya’s Decade of Detention
~ The Sitakunda fire tragedy and the surge of humanitarian acts in Bangladesh
~ What did COVID do to my feet? How to fit back into shoes after wearing ugg boots at home and piling on the kilos
~ 'I couldn't see a future': what ex-automotive workers told us about job loss, shutdowns, and communities on the edge
~ Canadians' trust in the news media hits a new low
~ Prairie songbirds are affected by unpredictable noise produced by oil drilling
~ Climate change the issue on which Australians do not want both sides of the argument: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter