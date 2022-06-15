Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cybersecurity in the Pacific: how island nations are building their online defences

By Carsten Rudolph, Associate Professor for Cybersecurity, Monash University
James Boorman, Head of Research and Capacity Building, Oceania Cyber Security Centre, and Affiliate, Monash University
Monica Whitty, Professor of Software Systems and Cybersecurity, Monash University
Leaders of several Pacific nations met in Fiji last week to strengthen ties and promote unity in the region.

The Pacific faces numerous challenges, such as the threat of climate change and major powers jostling for influence in the region. Against these adversities, Pacific countries have shown determination to preserve their own (and the region’s) identity and sovereignty.

One less-appreciated aspect of Pacific security is cybersecurity. Some…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


