Climate change the issue on which Australians do not want both sides of the argument: new research
By Sora Park, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Arts & Design, University of Canberra
Kerry McCallum, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Director, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Should journalists always treat an issue even-handedly? Our research reveals that when it comes to climate change, many Australians would prefer they didn’t. For general news, people want news outlets to reflect a range of views so they can make up their own mind about an issue. However, when it comes to news about climate change, four in ten say news outlets should pick a side.
That’s according to new research that surveyed 2,038 Australians about their news consumption…
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022