Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change the issue on which Australians do not want both sides of the argument: new research

By Sora Park, Associate Dean of Research, Faculty of Arts & Design, University of Canberra
Kerry McCallum, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Director, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Share this article
Should journalists always treat an issue even-handedly? Our research reveals that when it comes to climate change, many Australians would prefer they didn’t. For general news, people want news outlets to reflect a range of views so they can make up their own mind about an issue. However, when it comes to news about climate change, four in ten say news outlets should pick a side.

That’s according to new research that surveyed 2,038 Australians about their news consumption…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canadians' trust in the news media hits a new low
~ Prairie songbirds are affected by unpredictable noise produced by oil drilling
~ A major new law aims to ‘improve the health of all New Zealanders’ – so why doesn't it include the basic human right to health?
~ Fair Work Commission gives a 5.2% – $40 a week – increase in the minimum wage
~ Satellites zoom in on cities' hottest neighborhoods to help combat the urban heat island effect
~ A dying earth and a lament for lost fathers: Sheila Heti strips back the novel and makes it new
~ 'We want to be part of that movement': residents embrace renewable energy but worry how their towns will change
~ Ethereal, evocative, and inventive: why the music of Kate Bush spans generations
~ Has COVID affected your sleep? Here’s how viruses can change our sleeping patterns
~ Battered by 9 years of Coalition government, the ABC now has a hard road of repair ahead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter