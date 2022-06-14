Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A dying earth and a lament for lost fathers: Sheila Heti strips back the novel and makes it new

By Jane Gleeson-White, Adjunct Lecturer, UNSW Canberra, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Sheila Heti’s slender, folkloric novel Pure Colour contains multitudes. It’s a love story, a lament. And it’s a philosophical enquiry into rupture: radical alteration caused by the death of a father, and a dying iteration of life on earth.

She had thought that when someone died, it would be like they went into a different room. She had not known that life itself transformed itself into a different room, and trapped you in it without them.

Review: Pure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Satellites zoom in on cities' hottest neighborhoods to help combat the urban heat island effect
~ 'We want to be part of that movement': residents embrace renewable energy but worry how their towns will change
~ Ethereal, evocative, and inventive: why the music of Kate Bush spans generations
~ Has COVID affected your sleep? Here’s how viruses can change our sleeping patterns
~ Battered by 9 years of Coalition government, the ABC now has a hard road of repair ahead
~ 5 things to know about the Fed's interest rate increase and how it will affect you
~ UN Rights Chief – Again – Promises Xinjiang Report
~ New Philippine Security Adviser Urges End to ‘Red-Tagging’
~ Woodward and Bernstein didn't bring down a president in Watergate – but the myth that they did lives on
~ NZ men get sick or injured more and die sooner than women – a targeted health policy is long overdue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS