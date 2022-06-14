Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Battered by 9 years of Coalition government, the ABC now has a hard road of repair ahead

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The Liberal-National Coalition government has been defeated, but the legacy of its nine-year onslaught on the ABC remains.

That onslaught consisted of relentless accusations of left-wing bias, a succession of pointless and enervating inquiries, punitive funding cuts, and the use of the ABC for target practice in the Coalition’s interminable climate and culture wars.

The government also joined with News Corporation in a pincer attack on the ABC. But worst of all, it stacked the board.

The Turnbull and Morrison governments routinely appointed to the board people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Satellites zoom in on cities' hottest neighborhoods to help combat the urban heat island effect
~ A dying earth and a lament for lost fathers: Sheila Heti strips back the novel and makes it new
~ 'We want to be part of that movement': residents embrace renewable energy but worry how their towns will change
~ Ethereal, evocative, and inventive: why the music of Kate Bush spans generations
~ Has COVID affected your sleep? Here’s how viruses can change our sleeping patterns
~ 5 things to know about the Fed's interest rate increase and how it will affect you
~ UN Rights Chief – Again – Promises Xinjiang Report
~ New Philippine Security Adviser Urges End to ‘Red-Tagging’
~ Woodward and Bernstein didn't bring down a president in Watergate – but the myth that they did lives on
~ NZ men get sick or injured more and die sooner than women – a targeted health policy is long overdue
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter