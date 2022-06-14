Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five books to read while in the Derbyshire countryside

By Heather Green, PhD Candidate, Literary Heritage, Nottingham Trent University
The Derbyshire countryside, in England’s East Midlands, is a region that has inspired writers – both classic and contemporary. The juxtaposition of rolling hills, stark moorland and craggy summits play backdrop to numerous novels in a variety of genres.

The area is easily reached from a number of large cities – but parts are incredibly remote. The Peak District and Derbyshire Dales, in particular, are popular with hikers, artists and families alike.

Here are five novels to read if you are visiting that will really bring the beauty and complexity of the the Derbyshire countryside…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


