Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older lesbians are the keepers of a rich history of the lives of women who love other women

By Jacquie Gahagan, Full Professor and Associate Vice-President, Research, Mount Saint Vincent University
Denyse Rodrigues, Library Research & E-Learning Services Librarian, Mount Saint Vincent University
Share this article
The Nova Scotia LGBT Seniors Archive and Lesbian Oral History Project focus on gathering stories from the generation that began using the term lesbian, and those who still can’t.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We taught an AI to impersonate Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde – here's what it revealed about sentience
~ Avian flu has jumped from chickens to wild birds and is spreading fast
~ Five books to read while in the Derbyshire countryside
~ Summit of the Americas: Biden's attempt to unite the region on migration gets off to a shaky start
~ Electric vehicles in South Africa: how to avoid making them the privilege of the few
~ Air pollution in fast-growing African cities presents a risk of premature death
~ South Africa's estuaries face a growing threat from pollution: we took a close look at four
~ The witch treatment: What Dr. Strange's Wanda tells us about representations of female anger
~ Four ways you can design social media posts to combat health misinformation
~ Five of the world's tiniest robots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter