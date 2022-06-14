Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: 51 Opposition Politicians Convicted in Mass Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodia's exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 12, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File (Bangkok) – A Cambodian court convicted at least 51 opposition politicians and activists on June 14, 2022, in yet another mass trial on politically motivated charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The cases are part of the government’s wider crackdown on Prime Minister Hun Sen’s political opponents. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court convicted 51 members and activists of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


