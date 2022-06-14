Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities must release defence lawyers and stop assault on right to fair trial

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities must immediately release and drop all charges against three defence lawyers arrested and prosecuted for defending their clients and exercising their right to freedom of expression, said Amnesty International today. Abderraouf Arslane’s trial opens on 14 June, more than a year after he was arrested. Arslane is being tried over charges stemming from […] The post Algeria: Authorities must release defence lawyers and stop assault on right to fair trial   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


