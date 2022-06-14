Tolerance.ca
Legal Yet Limited: Abortion Rights in Nepal

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nepalese police outside the Supreme Court in Kathmandu, Nepal on February 23, 2021. © 2021 Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via AP Following the deaths of countless women who had undergone unsafe abortions, Nepal legalized the procedure in 2002. In 2018, Nepal’s government went further to protect women, enacting legislation that recognizes seeking abortion as a fundamental human right. But more needs to be done to expand safe abortion access across the country. Nepal’s abortion law permits women to seek abortion for any reason up to 12 weeks of gestation, and up to 28 weeks…


