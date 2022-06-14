Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Ensure Rights Panel’s Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists protest against presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a rally outside the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, the Philippines, on May 25, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Basilio Sepe (Bangkok) – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines should ensure a transparent, inclusive process to select qualified and independent human rights experts as commissioners for the national Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Human Rights Watch said today. Marcos, who will be inaugurated as the new Philippine president on June 30, 2022, is expected to…


© Human Rights Watch -


