Human Rights Observatory

'Everything has gone': a world-first study looks at what happens when MPs lose their seats

By Amy Nethery, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy Studies, Deakin University
Matthew Clarke, Pro Vice-Chancellor Researcher Development, Deakin University
Peter Ferguson, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Deakin University
Zim Nwokora, Senior Lecturer in Politics and Policy, Deakin University
As counting winds up for the 2022 election, many former MPs are beginning a whole new life beyond parliament.

The experience of MPs who lost their seats is often shattering. Former Liberal MP Tim Wilson said he was in the “foetal position crying” the morning after the May 21 poll.

Our new…The Conversation


